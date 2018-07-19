Free demo at your desk: Aeris benchtop X-ray diffractometer

Malvern Panalytical, a global leader in high-performance analytical instrumentation and materials analysis solutions, announces their free webinar on the Aeris benchtop X-ray diffractometer, presented by Olga Narygina Ph.D., Product manager XRD at Malvern Panalytical.

Get up close and personal with Aeris.

Within the analytical instrumentation industry, it is very common to come over for a demo at one of the application labs. However, the upcoming web seminar is designed to provide a demo at your desk.

On 24 July we will present to you Aeris, our benchtop X-ray diffractometer, during a live webinar. During this webinar we will give a real-time overview of the instrument operation and prove to you that it is accessible for everyone with its built-in touch screen and intuitive software. The webinar will also cover many unique features designed to provide data quality and speed of data acquisition so far only seen on full-power systems.

Take your chance to get your questions about Aeris answered during the live question and answer session that will conclude the presentation.

This webinar targets a broad audience: basically, everyone who is interested in (benchtop) X-ray diffraction is invited. Among others, science and engineering professors, cement quality managers, people at testing and service labs and quality and lab managers in mining and ceramics companies are invited.

Olga Narygina studied physics at the Ural State University (Russia) After completing her master thesis on high -pressure, high-temperature studies of carbon nano tubes. Olga moved to Bayerisches Geoinstitut at the University of Bayreuth (Germany) to obtain her PhD degree. Her work there focused on high-pressure, high-temperature research of Iron containing silicates and alloys. This was followed by a post-doc position at the University of Edinburgh (The United Kingdom) where Olga carried on with the material property research at extreme pressure- temperature conditions with the focus on the structural properties of alkali metals. In 2011 Olga joined Malvern Panalytical as an application specialist XRD in Almelo (the Netherlands).

