High Tensile Strength Epoxy Adhesive Utilizes Renewable Biomaterial

Master Bond EP70CN is a two part, thermally stable epoxy adhesive formulated using a natural, renewable and sustainable ingredient. This epoxy system forms high physical strength bonds and can be utilized for bonding, sealing, coating and potting. “The tensile strength is 11,000 to 12,000 psi and the tensile modulus, 300,000 to 350,000 psi. It features a glass transition temperature of 130 to 135 °C”, says Rohit Ramnath, Senior Product Engineer. “The EP70CN has a very good chemical resistance profile when cured at the optimal cure schedule.”

It is a low viscosity formulation with a mixed viscosity of 2,500 to 5,000 cps. With a long working life of 60 to 90 minutes and a variety of curing options, the optimal cure schedule is overnight at room temperature followed by 3-4 hours at 140 °F to 170 °F. EP70CN bonds well to a wide variety of substrates including metals, ceramics and many rubbers, plastic materials, and especially composites with low shrinkage upon cure. It features excellent wetting properties which makes it suitable for applications involving bonding and sealing fibers. EP70CN has a high volume resistivity (greater than 1014 ohm-cm) and a relatively low exotherm. This combination of properties enables it to be used in many encapsulating applications.

EP70CN can be used in aerospace, electronic, opto-electronic and OEM applications, particularly those involving composites and fibers. In addition to specialty packaging in the form of premixed & frozen syringes and FlexiPaks®, EP70CN is available in standard packaging of ½ pint, pint, quart and gallon kits.

