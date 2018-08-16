Kistler Launch Rental Service for Its Vehicle Dynamics & Durability Testing Equipment

Kistler Instruments’ automotive vehicle test and measurement equipment is used by the majority of automobile manufacturers worldwide to ensure that their products meet the highest levels of dynamic and durability performance. Now, this well proven technology is accessible to smaller specialist vehicle and component producers which cannot justify the capital investment in equipment needed for short term projects. The Kistler rental service offers a wide range of vehicle test and measurement equipment that can be rented for as little as one week.

For more than 25 years, Kistler RoaDyn wheel force transducers have been the preferred solution for vehicle dynamics measurement applications or for the acquisition of operating loads. In recent years, Kistler has added a wide range of measurement technology to meet the needs of every aspect of vehicle dynamic performance on test rack and road, all backed up by expert system configuration support and, if needed, on-site engineering assistance.

The rental range includes:

RoaDyn wheel force transducers for various vehicle classes

Correvit S-Motion optical sensors for high-precision measurement of distance, speed, slip angle, pitch and yaw.

Measurement Steering Wheels for measurement of steering moment, angle, and speed.

Wheel Vector Sensors for simultaneous measurement of all wheel positions and orientations in 5 axes.

Optical Laser Height Sensors for non-contact height measurements in vehicle dynamics testing.

DTI Logger for recording synchronised measurement data.

With this unique rental service, Kistler Instruments makes some of the most sophisticated and widely used vehicle dynamics & durability testing equipment economically available to small and specialist automotive design and manufacture organisations.

Source: https://www.kistler.com/en/