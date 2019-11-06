Posted in | Design and Innovation | Control Systems

The New Kistler KiDAQ Data Acquisition System is Unique

The modular design of the new KiDAQ from Kistler Instruments makes unlimited channels and distributed systems a reality whatever the application; industrial, laboratory, permanent installations and mobile. Engineers now have everything needed to complete any measuring task: a single integrated system that can be flexibly expanded at any time with additional measurement modules and units.

The new data acquisition system can be configured to suit any application with a choice of portable and 19 inch rack housings that can accommodate up to 13 measurement modules each, and DIN Rail modules for industrial installations with any number of measurement modules and other components of a system. This flexibility allows users to configure a data acquisition system that best meets to their current needs. Using components from Kistler’s hardware, software and sensor portfolios means that, as needs change, the original system can be adapted and extended by reconfiguring the existing modules and adding others as needed. Nothing is made redundant ensuring a low cost of ownership without compromising system performance and capability.

Related Stories

Reliable information about the measurement uncertainty

A key characteristic of the new KiDAQ data acquisition system is KiXact technology, which automatically calculates the measurement uncertainty. With know-how across the entire measuring chain, a reliable statement of measurement uncertainty is now possible with this technology. This eliminates the time and effort needed to manually calculate the measurement uncertainty of the whole system.

KiDAQ provides data transparency across the entire measuring chain. As Kistler qualifies the measuring components and calibrates them for each application, the exact specifications of their properties are available. The engineer is provided with precise details about their measurements and reliable information about measuring accuracy.

KiConnect technology: Nerve centre of the KiDAQ system

Drawing on smart KiConnect technology, users can put together various Kistler measuring components and, if necessary, add selected third-party devices to the system. The integrated Precision Time Protocol (PTP) ensures exact time synchronization between the devices in the local network. Based on standard protocols (TCP/IP) the measurements can be configured and performed anywhere.

KiStudio Lab software: The entire measuring task at a glance

The web-based KiStudio Lab software enables measuring tasks and projects to be easily processed and managed. The user interface is developed according to the latest usability criteria and designed so that it can be intuitively and efficiently operated by both occasional and experienced users. Via the software, engineers can access all measuring data and results at any time from current and older projects. The raw data are easily and securely stored in a central repository and can be exported in various formats and analysed offline. The stored measurement setup can be called up at any time in the case of further measurement tasks. This saves users the time required for complex test setup and measurements can be performed immediately the next time.

Source: http://www.kistler.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kistler Instrumente AG. (2019, November 06). The New Kistler KiDAQ Data Acquisition System is Unique. AZoM. Retrieved on November 06, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52423.

  • MLA

    Kistler Instrumente AG. "The New Kistler KiDAQ Data Acquisition System is Unique". AZoM. 06 November 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52423>.

  • Chicago

    Kistler Instrumente AG. "The New Kistler KiDAQ Data Acquisition System is Unique". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52423. (accessed November 06, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Kistler Instrumente AG. 2019. The New Kistler KiDAQ Data Acquisition System is Unique. AZoM, viewed 06 November 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52423.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Discover the First Dedicated Gunshot Residue Solution

Gunshot residue is carried in the cloud of smoke that is released when a gun fires. That smoke contains many particles. In this interview, Jeroen Smulders discusses the First Dedicated Gunshot Residue Solution.

Discover the First Dedicated Gunshot Residue Solution

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »