Fisnar Launches New Rotary Dispense Table for Dispensing Circular Applications

Fisnar, the leading manufacturer of fluid dispensing equipment and supplies, is pleased to announce the launch of its improved rotary table, the F1300N.

Fisnar F1300N rotary table

Specially designed for tackling round dispense applications, the new Fisnar F1300N rotary table is highly effective at dispensing circular patterns on areas that are typically difficult to access.

The Z-axis tilt on the rotary table enables controlled rotary dispensing at an angle, thus providing optimum positioning for the dispense tip. Easily adjusted, the rotary table can dispense either on a horizontal or vertical wall within a component part or on an outside wall.

The F1300N replaces the existing Fisnar rotary table RT404, and has an increased dispensing work area size of 300mm (12”). It is capable of dispensing onto components with a maximum diameter of up to 350mm (14”) and a work load of up to 3kg.

With its HMI control panel, programming the F1300N is as easy as using it. End users can control the rotation speed and degree of rotation, while pre and post-cycle waiting times can be individually adjusted to suit application requirements and achieve the perfect dispensing result. Other notable features of this semi-automated dispensing system include operator lockout, auto-cycle functionality, 7 channel I/O circuit and external control connection for easy integration into safety enclosures or auxiliary machine systems.

The F1300N dispenses from barrels, cartridge or valves using the relevant Fisnar modular robot mounting bracket, and is compatible with most materials including adhesives, silicones, greases and lubricants.

Source: https://www.fisnar.com/