Fisnar Set to Unveil New Products at Productronica 2019 Trade Fair

Fisnar, global manufacturer of fluid dispensing equipment, has today announced its plans to exhibit at Productronica 2019.

Productronica is a four-day event taking place in Munich, Germany between November 12th – 15th. It is the world’s leading trade fair for electronics development and production.

Marking their third appearance at the trade fair, Fisnar will this year be joined by Fluid Research Ltd and both companies plan to impress visitors with their diverse portfolios.

Global Product Manager, Robert Campbell comments: “The trade fair is widely regarded as the most popular of its kind in Europe, attracting a high number of visitors from across the globe each year.

“The electronics assembly industry is Fisnar’s largest and most successful area of trade, which makes Productronica the perfect place for us to launch new and exciting products. We look forward to welcoming current and potential new customers to our stand.”

Fisnar and Fluid Research will be exhibiting in Hall A4 of the Messe München Centre, where they can be found on stand 442. From robots and liquid dispensers, to dispensing consumables and meter/mix systems, visitors will have the chance to see a diverse range of dispensing products showcased on a custom-built stand. Furthermore, their highly knowledgeable team of sales engineers will be on hand to demonstrate products and answer any technical questions that you may have.

To pre-arrange a meeting with Fisnar at Productronica or to redeem your free visitor pass, please contact: [email protected]

Source: www.fisnar.com