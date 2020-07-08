Fisnar Launch New DC50 Digital Dispense Controller

Fisnar, leading manufacturer of precision fluid dispensing equipment, is pleased to announce the launch of its new DC50 Digital Dispense Controller.

Following the success of their DC100 and DC200 dispense controllers, the DC50 has been designed specifically to suit more simple and general purpose dispense applications.

The low-cost controller is extremely easy to set-up and is sold with a foot pedal switch and syringe stand included. Its user-friendly programming enables a dispense cycle to be quickly created and automatically displayed within minutes. This straightforward design makes it a highly reliable dispensing solution for both new and experienced users.

The DC50’s dispense operation can be controlled by a foot pedal whilst in manual mode, or at a pre-set time using timed mode. The controller also boasts a digital timer display as well as an easy to read analogue pressure gauge. The combination of these functions ensure precise and repeatable shot sizes are achieved in every dispense application.

Additionally, the dispense controller is fully compatible with dispensing both low and high viscosity fluids thanks to its adjustable 0-100psi pressure regulator and vacuum suckback control valve. This valve also prevents material waste as it stops fluid from dripping from the dispense tip when not in use.

All dispense controllers within the DC series are made to the highest quality standards, and the DC50 is no exception. It has been manufactured with a durable aluminium housing and industry standard pneumatic system components. Furthermore, the systems internal 24V DC electrical circuit ensures full compliance to the latest CE machinery safety standards.

The DC50 Digital Dispense Controller is available for purchase immediately via Fisnar’s network of local distributors. Please email [email protected] to make an enquiry.

