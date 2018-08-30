Custom OEM Glass Parts Manufacturing

Wilmad-LabGlass, an SP Scienceware company, is a leading supplier of precision OEM glass and quartz parts for applications including flow cytometry, distillation, dissolution, rheology, clinical diagnostics and process flow measurement and their relevant equipment.

Drawing upon over 76-years’ experience of innovative design and manufacturing to the highest tolerances with the strictest quality control – Wilmad-LabGlass has become the preferred glass products supply partner to many leading players in the analytical instrument, medical device and process measurement markets for flow cells, dissolution vessels flowmeters & more.

Utilizing Precision Bore Tubing, our skilled glassworkers combine with our experienced engineers to translate detailed specifications into finished products that become part of high-tech aerospace systems, state-of-the-art analytical measuring equipment and sophisticated electronic components and subassemblies, and have earned Wilmad-LabGlass an unparalleled reputation for quality.

Wilmad-LabGlass is an ISO9001:2015 facility and works in all types of glass including borosilicate and others manufactured by Corning, Kimble or Schott plus specialty glasses for glass-to-metal sealing. Also, Wilmad-LabGlass has produced many items in quartz, all forms and types of natural and synthetic materials supplied by Heraeus-Amersil.

Whether you need a custom glass part for an instrument, precision glass tubing, or electronic components with glass-to-metal seals quote requests can be submitted on line at www.wilmad-labglasscustom.com or contact Wilmad-LabGlass on 1-800-220-5171(US) / +1-856-691-3200 (International) / [email protected]abglass.com.