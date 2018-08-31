80 GHz Non-Contact Radar is Class II Certified

The simple-to-install 1-1/2” NPT NCR-80 non-contact radar now offers optional Class II certifications for hazardous locations. This 80 GHz sensor focuses its powerful signal in a narrow 4° beam to penetrate dust and accurately measure solids in silos up to 80 feet tall.

Related Stories

This threaded model of the BinMaster NCR-80 mounts simply through an existing 1-1/2” NPT opening. BinMaster’s non-contact radar level sensor is a proven performer in powders and bulk solids, performing reliably in dense dust with accuracy within 0.2 inches. It can be precisely aimed to avoid the flow stream, internal structure, or sidewall buildup.

The NCR-80 updates in less than one second for continuous level measurement in narrow vessels with excessive noise or dust. It also has a pressure rating up to 20 bar (294 psi), making it a viable sensor for pressurized sludge or slurry applications.

The NCR-80 is set up and configured using the BinDisc interface. This push-button device is installed and visible on the top of the sensor for viewing silo levels, sensor status, and conducting system diagnosis. For convenient viewing of data at ground level, the NCR-80 can pair with a variety of BinMaster digital panel meters featuring ultra-bright displays for superior visibility in sun glare, dust, fog, and across distances.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Enhancing Automotive Performance with Improved Insulation

Diesel engines, because of their design, have a higher load carrying capacity than gasoline powered vehicle which is ideal for mining. Diesel vehicles are now outfitted with ‘diesel particulate filters’ (DPFs). For these to function optimally, higher exhaust temperatures are needed.

Enhancing Automotive Performance with Improved Insulation

OIM Analysis for EBSD Mapping

Orientation Imaging Microscopy (OIM) is a technique based on the automated collection and analysis of Electron Backscatter Diffraction (EBSD) patterns. It is a powerful characterization and analysis tool which enables researchers to better understand and evaluate the microstructure of materials.

OIM Analysis for EBSD Mapping
Vapor Temperature Monitor

Vapor Temperature Monitor

The Digital Temperature Monitor from Glas-Col is small in size and can be used to check vapor temperature or other processes.

From Glas-Col

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »