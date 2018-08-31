80 GHz Non-Contact Radar is Class II Certified

The simple-to-install 1-1/2” NPT NCR-80 non-contact radar now offers optional Class II certifications for hazardous locations. This 80 GHz sensor focuses its powerful signal in a narrow 4° beam to penetrate dust and accurately measure solids in silos up to 80 feet tall.

This threaded model of the BinMaster NCR-80 mounts simply through an existing 1-1/2” NPT opening. BinMaster’s non-contact radar level sensor is a proven performer in powders and bulk solids, performing reliably in dense dust with accuracy within 0.2 inches. It can be precisely aimed to avoid the flow stream, internal structure, or sidewall buildup.

The NCR-80 updates in less than one second for continuous level measurement in narrow vessels with excessive noise or dust. It also has a pressure rating up to 20 bar (294 psi), making it a viable sensor for pressurized sludge or slurry applications.

The NCR-80 is set up and configured using the BinDisc interface. This push-button device is installed and visible on the top of the sensor for viewing silo levels, sensor status, and conducting system diagnosis. For convenient viewing of data at ground level, the NCR-80 can pair with a variety of BinMaster digital panel meters featuring ultra-bright displays for superior visibility in sun glare, dust, fog, and across distances.