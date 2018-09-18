Mecmesin Ltd, Global Leader in Force and Torque Test and Measurement, Acquired by Battery Ventures

Mecmesin, a 41 year old British company specialising in the design and manufacture of force and torque testing equipment for quality control, has been acquired by PPT Holdings, a Battery Ventures company. Battery Ventures is a global investment firm focused on technology and innovation worldwide that has raised $6.9 billion since inception.

Mecmesin will join James Heal Ltd as part of Battery’s Physical Properties Testing (PPT) group. In partnership with Battery, Mecmesin will continue to pursue growth providing testing solutions for quality control in manufacturing and R&D through the development of their new Vector hardware and software technology platform.

Battery's additional resources will support increased investment in new product development and complementary acquisitions. The vision of PPT is to create a multi-branded global platform that can provide testing solutions across all different types of standards, materials and applications.

Battery is an experienced and knowledgeable investor in the test and measurement market," said John Page, who has been Mecmesin’ s managing director since 2005. "Providing high quality and innovative force and torque solutions to customer measurement problems is in the Mecmesin DNA. Now with the support of Battery we look forward to providing our customers with a new range of products based on the cutting edge Vector technology which will deliver growth in both new and existing markets.

The existing board of directors will continue to lead the company under the new ownership. As part of the deal, James Heal chairman and director Don Templeman will join Mecmesin as chairman and director. Don Templeman has over 20 years of global, general-management experience and was previously the president and CEO of Princeton Instruments Inc., a division of industrial-technology company Roper Industries Inc.

Don Templeman comments “We are very excited to be associated with Mecmesin Ltd. They are universally recognised as the technology, quality, and thought leader in both the force and torque testing markets. The many synergies between Mecmesin Ltd. and our James Heal business make them a natural fit for our platform, and we look forward to a prosperous future with their team.”