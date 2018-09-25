TA Instruments Announces Acquisition of Certain Assets of Theta Industries, Inc.

TA Instruments today announced the acquisition of certain assets related to the thermophysical property measurement business of Theta Industries, Inc.
Theta Industries is a premier developer and manufacturer of instrumentation for the measurement of high temperature thermophysical properties. The company’s product offerings covered a broad range of instruments including dilatometers, high temperature viscometers, and DTA/TGA instruments for both industrial and academic applications.
For almost 50 years, Theta provided customers with high quality instruments for thermophysical property measurements and excellent service and support. We are excited to work with Theta customers, to introduce them to our expert global support network, and TA’s advanced technologies for thermophysical measurements. The acquisition of Theta assets and the opening of our new manufacturing site in Hüllhorst Germany demonstrate TA’s unwavering commitment to be the world’s leading supplier of high temperature dilatometer, viscometer and thermal analysis systems.
Terry Kelly, President, TA Instruments