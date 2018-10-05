The Advanced Materials Show

The Advanced Materials Show is a free-to-attend exhibition and conference showcasing cutting-edge, high-performance materials technology for a range of applications including automotive, aerospace, energy and electronics. Materials developers and manufacturers will showcase a range of materials including nanomaterials, composites, coatings and adhesives. The exhibition will also host the entire supply chain showcasing the latest technology used for the development, handling and manufacture of advanced materials.

The show offers an opportunity for the scientific, research and academic communities to engage with industry from start-ups through to major multi-nationals. This will be a truly unique chance to find customers, partners and suppliers in a highly focused, two-day event.

Attendees and exhibitors will also benefit from the co-located show Ceramics UK, a one-off exhibition bringing together the entire technical ceramics supply chain.

The Advanced Materials Show - July 10 – 11, 2019.

The International Centre, Telford, United Kingdom.

www.advancedmaterialsshow.com

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Analysing Kratos – Leading surface analysis

AZoNetwork speaks to Dr Chris Blomfield about the history and future of Kratos analytical a leading surface analysis company and how the important their user meetings are

Analysing Kratos – Leading surface analysis

Ionicon, the past, present and future for PTR-MS

A talk with Lukas Maerk, CEO of Ionicon on the company's history how the field of PTR-MS has developed and their contributions to the field of analyses and what the future holds.

Ionicon, the past, present and future for PTR-MS

Graphene: Where Next?

An interview with Professor Sir Konstantin ‘Kostya’ Novoselov, discussing the novel applications of graphene and bringing this fascinating material to market.

Graphene: Where Next?

Sponsored Content

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »