Bruker Partners with Greening Testing Laboratories to Provide Benchtop Brake Screening Services

Bruker Nano Surfaces today announced a partnership with Greening Testing Laboratories, Inc. of Detroit to provide convenient and cost-effective benchtop friction test and particle screening capabilities to developers of friction materials. Under this partnership, Greening will leverage Bruker’s latest generation for measurement services, as well as for the evaluation of the tester for potential purchase. TriboLab Brake Material Screening Tester
“We are excited to continue working with Bruker to offer testing and measurement services to the auto industry,” said Charles W. Greening, Jr., President of Greening, a leading provider of custom-engineered dynamometers and friction material test equipment. “The in-house benchtop testing and/or evaluation for purchase by the end of summer UMT TriboLab has proven capable of generating useful data that correlates well with full-scale dynamometer tests. We plan to offer .”
James Earle, Vice President and General Manager of Bruker’s Tribology, Stylus and Optical Metrology Business added: “Building on the success of the TriboLab platform, Bruker is pleased to partner with Greening to provide automotive engineering and manufacturing firms a turn-key screening solution to reduce the cost of new materials development and to aid compliance with changing regulations.”
About TriboLab Materials Screening Tester
Built upon Bruker’s industry-leading
platform, the new tester enables fully scaled friction measurements at different speeds, deceleration times, and temperatures, applying the comparable contact pressures used in a full-scale dynamometer rig. The flexibility and range of testing capabilities of the UMT TriboLab solution rapidly and cost-effectively allows users to rank materials using protocols based on industry standards such as the SAE J2522 (AK Master). TriboLab Brake Material Screening