Posted in | Materials Analysis

Mira P Handheld Raman System from Metrohm Raman

Metrohm Raman is pleased to present the Mira P handheld Raman system. Mira P features the capability of building verification models. One example of the application of verification models is the real-time qualitative analysis of edible oils. Mira P evaluates edible oils precisely and efficiently, giving customers and producers confidence in the quality of their oil product. In controlled tests, Mira P successfully verified 16 different edible oils, with excellent and reliable results.

Related Stories

The global edible oil market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, especially for unrefined, healthy, and organic oils. Indeed, edible oils are among the most widely used ingredients by food production and skincare industries.

Facile verification of edible oils

Raman is an ideal technique for evaluation of many different materials and can be used to identify and indicate the adulteration of edible oils. With Mira P from Metrohm Raman, real-time qualitative analysis of edible oils is precise and efficient. Mira P, equipped with ORS technology, has been used to verify the identities of sixteen different edible oils, despite their very small spectral differences. Mira P is capable of accurate verification with customized training sets and PCA analysis. For verification of known substances, PCA analysis is a powerful statistical method that provides instant visual PASS/FAIL results supported by p-values. In seconds, Mira P confirms the identity of high quality ingredients, enabling producers to protect their product and their brand.

Advantages of using Mira P as your verification method:

  • Robust, portable system for material identification and verification
  • Ease of use with maximum safety and reliable results within seconds
  • Custom libraries, operating procedures, and training sets for specific testing needs
  • Analysis is fast and nondestructive, requiring no sample preparation
  • Various attachments for all of various sampling situations
  • Fully compliant with FDA, EU, ASTM, USP and NIST standards

Source: https://www.metrohm.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Analysing Kratos – Leading surface analysis

AZoNetwork speaks to Dr Chris Blomfield about the history and future of Kratos analytical a leading surface analysis company and how the important their user meetings are

Analysing Kratos – Leading surface analysis

Ionicon, the past, present and future for PTR-MS

A talk with Lukas Maerk, CEO of Ionicon on the company's history how the field of PTR-MS has developed and their contributions to the field of analyses and what the future holds.

Ionicon, the past, present and future for PTR-MS

Graphene: Where Next?

An interview with Professor Sir Konstantin ‘Kostya’ Novoselov, discussing the novel applications of graphene and bringing this fascinating material to market.

Graphene: Where Next?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »