From August 28 through 30, 2019, Metrohm will be hosting the 3rd Global User Meeting IC in Herisau, Switzerland. The focus will be on latest developments in ion chromatography, which will be presented by our application specialists as well as guest speakers from various industries and academia.

The 3rd Global User Meeting IC means three days packed with information, discussions, and entertainment. It is a great opportunity to network with peers and benefit from the latest information on topics such as:

Boosting sample throughput: inline sample preparation techniques

Quality results made easy: how to improve reproducibility of results

Robust suppression, high sensitivity – even with organic solvents in the mobile phase

Prevention & troubleshooting: how to enjoy a carefree life with your IC instrument

Source: https://www.metrohm.com/