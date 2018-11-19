Next Generation FTIR Spectrometer Features New LightDrive Optical Engine Technology

Analytical scientists and laboratory managers seeking high-performing, multi-functional instruments with low cost of ownership can now benefit from a new FTIR spectrometer designed to analyze complex samples quickly and deliver fast, accurate results.

The Thermo Scientific Nicolet iS20 FTIR spectrometer, which is an upgrade over the well-established Thermo Scientific Nicolet iS10 FTIR spectrometer, features new LightDrive Optical Engine technology.

The redesigned optical system consists of four critical components – an infrared source, interferometer, laser and detector – to deliver exceptional instrument performance and reliability.

The new instrument enables analytical scientists in pharmaceutical, polymer, chemical and forensics labs to identify unknown compounds, verify incoming materials, conduct failure analysis and conduct root cause studies by easily collecting and interpreting FTIR data.

It is the only spectrometer on the market that features a touch panel with a multi-colored LED scan bar; the touch panel is designed to assist data collection from even the most challenging samples and help users understand their instrument status at a glance.

With our newest FTIR spectrometer, busy laboratories facing tight budgets can improve their analytical capabilities while remaining on a familiar and comfortable instrument platform. The Nicolet iS20 spectrometer allows scientists to decrease the time from analysis to result, providing an improved user experience over previous-generation Thermo Scientific instruments. Matt Gundlach, Product Manager, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Additional benefits of the Thermo Scientific Nicolet iS20 FTIR spectrometer include: