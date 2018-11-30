Metrohm USA Contributes to Global Monograph Modernization Initiative

Metrohm USA is proud to continue its productive collaboration with USP (a.k.a. the United States Pharmacopeia) on a global initiative to modernize monographs that have traditionally featured wet chemistry methods. The goal of this modernization initiative is to replace the methods in these monographs with selective and sensitive methodologies that reflect recent innovations and technology updates. Method innovations coupled with new instrumentation will make laboratory workflows more efficient and cost-effective.

Related Stories

Metrohm’s development work has contributed a variety of updated monographs reflecting USP’s modernization priorities. In particular, Metrohm is working to contribute methods for analytes that are important across the pharmaceutical industry, especially for over-the-counter and generic medicines. These updates center around newly validated ion chromatography and autotitration methods that are an integral part of USP’s monograph modernization initiative.

The collaboration between USP, Metrohm and other likeminded companies takes shape in joint events and presentations that focus on the pharmaceutical QA/QC market. Most recently, Metrohm presented technical posters at the PharmSci 360 (formerly AAPS) conference in Washington, DC and at the Eastern Analytical Symposium (EAS) in Princeton, NJ.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Power Protection for the Semiconductor Industry

In this interview, Gary Aw, Business Development Manager for Semiconductor Industry, from ABB Power Conditioning talks to AZoM about their power protection solutions that prevent power outages.

Power Protection for the Semiconductor Industry

Sponsored Content

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »