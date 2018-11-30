Metrohm USA Contributes to Global Monograph Modernization Initiative

Metrohm USA is proud to continue its productive collaboration with USP (a.k.a. the United States Pharmacopeia) on a global initiative to modernize monographs that have traditionally featured wet chemistry methods. The goal of this modernization initiative is to replace the methods in these monographs with selective and sensitive methodologies that reflect recent innovations and technology updates. Method innovations coupled with new instrumentation will make laboratory workflows more efficient and cost-effective.

Metrohm’s development work has contributed a variety of updated monographs reflecting USP’s modernization priorities. In particular, Metrohm is working to contribute methods for analytes that are important across the pharmaceutical industry, especially for over-the-counter and generic medicines. These updates center around newly validated ion chromatography and autotitration methods that are an integral part of USP’s monograph modernization initiative.

The collaboration between USP, Metrohm and other likeminded companies takes shape in joint events and presentations that focus on the pharmaceutical QA/QC market. Most recently, Metrohm presented technical posters at the PharmSci 360 (formerly AAPS) conference in Washington, DC and at the Eastern Analytical Symposium (EAS) in Princeton, NJ.