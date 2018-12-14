No Rocket Science – Maximizing the Benefits of Ion Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (IC-MS)

IC-MS is a proven method for the highly sensitive and selective analysis of anions, oxoanions, herbicides, and pesticides. Metrohm enhances the benefits of this method by integrating inline sample preparation for more convenience, higher throughput, and better reproducibility of results. A technical poster gives an overview of the many possible applications.

The Metrohm IC-MS method is dedicated to develop selective, sensitive, robust and accelerated applications for the detection of ions in matrix-loaded samples (e.g., soil, foodstuffs, biomass, fertilizers, polymers, salts, explosives, pharmaceuticals, plating baths). Only small sample volumes in the µL-range are required and trace detection is possible even in the presence of interfering matrix components.

Organic modifiers can be directly added to the eluent (up to 100%) to improve sample evaporation and MS-signals. For ultimate user convenience, the Metrohm IC and the Waters single quadrupoles are easily operated under the same software (Empower™ 3).

Automated Metrohm Inline Sample Preparation (MISP) techniques (e.g., Inline Ultrafiltration, Dilution, or Dialysis) protect the column, increase reproducibility of results, and minimize time required in the laboratory. The method was used to determine …

various small ions at trace-level concentrations such as fluoride, chloride, nitrite, bromide, nitrate, phosphate, and sulfate

glyphosate and various other herbicides and their residues

perchlorate at ultra-trace levels in various matrices

oxoanions as well as thiosulfate and thiocyanate

