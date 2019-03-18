Micromeritics Names ATS Scientific Inc. Canadian Distributor and Service Provider

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation today announced the appointment of ATS Scientific Inc. as Canadian distributor and service provider for Micromeritics’ full product line with the exception of its line of particle size measurement products. ATS’ products are used in the following industries: Powders, Materials Science and Engineering, Environmental Science, Food and Feed, Mining and Earth Sciences, Pharma/Nutraceuticals, Petroleum and Energy, and Cannabis Testing.

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation is a global provider of solutions for material characterization with best-in-class instrumentation and application expertise in five core areas: density; surface area and porosity; particle size and shape; powder characterization; and catalyst characterization and process development.

“We are extremely excited to be working together with Micromeritics to provide our customers with the finest quality instruments available in the world,” said Gilles Groulx, ATS Scientific Vice President, Sales and Marketing. “Micromeritics serves industries from oil processing to pharmaceuticals and works at the forefront of characterization technology for next-generation materials such as metal-organic-frameworks and nanocatalysts. We are very familiar with many of their offerings and are well-positioned for engineering optimal solutions for every user.”

ATS Scientific, with headquarters in Burlington, Ontario, is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year and have recently completed a major expansion with the creation of a new Technology Centre, which houses a dedicated room for client meetings as well as a fully operational applications laboratory. Micromeritics, established in 1962, has headquarters in Norcross, Georgia and more than 300 employees worldwide.

“ATS Scientific shares the same core values as Micromeritics and meets the exacting standards of every company we partner with,” said Micromeritics Preston Hendrix, President of Micromeritics. “They have a long record of success helping researchers in academic and high-profile industrial laboratories by providing high-quality scientific equipment. We know our company’s best interests will be well served by our northern neighbor.”