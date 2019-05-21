Bruker Introduces High-Frequency Reciprocating Rig Module

At the 74th STLE Annual Meeting and Exhibition, Bruker today announced the release of the High-Frequency Reciprocating Rig (HFRR) Module for the UMT TriboLab™ Mechanical Tester. The new HFRR Module performs a wide range of materials qualification tests and enables effective screening of lubricants and materials at the benchtop scale using the TriboLab system. Traditionally, the testing of surfaces and lubricants on reciprocating systems, such as engines and linear compressors, has required the use of laboratory-scale tribometers prior to final component tests. Now, with the HFRR Module, samples can be tested at the benchtop scale to rank the performance of lubricants and surfaces under simulated conditions while monitoring small changes in friction in simulating standard protocols, such as the ASTM D6245.

“The High-Frequency Reciprocating Rig of the UMT TriboLab has been developed as a precise and consistent technique to evaluate materials and lubricants employed on reciprocating applications, such as engines and compressors,” said Dr. Giovanni Ramirez, Applications Scientist for Bruker Nano Surfaces. “The flexibility of the UMT TriboLab allows the measurement of lubricants at different regimes, with the added advantages of having full control of the hardware setup and of the data analysis, enabling more possibilities than with just the use of standardized protocols.”

“Bruker continues its commitment to providing industrial markets with turn-key tribology solutions tailored to reducing development costs while maintaining the highest quality of data,” added James Earle, Vice President and General Manager of Bruker’s Tribology, Stylus and Optical Metrology Business. “The new HFRR Module is the only tool on the market that can provide test and data analysis flexibility along with proven correlation to industry-standard test methods.”

About the UMT TriboLab HFRR Module

Bruker’s UMT has been the most versatile and widely used tribometer platform on the market since the first model debuted in 2000. The current industry-leading UMT TriboLab™ builds on that legacy of versatility with a unique modular concept that harnesses more functionality than ever before—all without any compromise in performance. Equipping this system with the HFFR Module solves many industry requirements that go beyond ASTM and similar protocols, providing high-precision data analysis under the unique conditions for each application. The HFRR Module delivers high precision friction data not only as an absolute number, but also allows to identify small changes happening along the reciprocating stroke. The system’s combination of new hardware and software features adds unprecedented flexibility and ease of use, providing both a cost-effective and capability expanding solution for the development of lubrication materials.

Source: http://www.bruker.com/nano