Grabner Launches New MINIFLASH FP Vision

With AMETEK Grabner Instruments’ new flash point analyzer, the MINIFLASH FP Vision, safety comes first. The MINIFLASH FP Vision determines the flash point of flammable liquid mixtures according to ASTM D6450 and ASTM D7094. These test methods, with continuously closed-cup, are the safest for flash point testing and their results are rated equivalent to ASTM 93/ISO 2719 Pensky Martens.

The MINIFLASH FP Vision is the latest addition to the Grabner Instruments Vision product line. The company has two other Industry 4.0-ready analyzers, the MINIVAP VP Vision and the MINISCAN IR Vision. Grabner launched the vapor pressure tester MINIVAP VP Vision in 2015, followed in 2017 by the MINISCAN IR Vision, which is designed for FTIR Fuel analyzation.

The MINIFLASH FP Vision determines flash points between -45 and 120°C (-50 to 248°F). The high temperature version of the instrument, the MINIFLASH FPH Vision, determines flash points between 10 and 400°C (50 to 752°F). The advanced Peltier technology used in the instruments allows for fastest cooling cycles and sample turnaround. It also extends instrument life by ensuring optimal thermoelectrical regulation. Grabner’s flash point analyzers are approved by the US Department of Transport, RCRA, US Navy and NATO.

The new flash point testers feature several technical improvements, such as inclusion of the test method IP 620 and an automatic sample loading and ejection system. The new IP 620 regulates rapid equilibrium closed-cup measurements of flash points for paints, varnishes, adhesives, solvents and petroleum. The automatic sample loading and ejection system reduces the chance of accidental spillage and ensures maximum safety during flash point determination.

The automatic ignition cleaning MINIFLASH FP Vision and MINIFLASH FPH Vision are fully compatible with COCKPIT Software for Vision analyzers.

Offered under a freemium licensing scheme, COCKPIT Software for Vision analyzers expands the capabilities of Grabner analyzers. With the premium COCKPIT SQC version, for example, laboratories can introduce quality assurance programs in full compliance with ASTM D6299-17.