Grabner Launches New MINIFLASH FP Vision

May 29 2019

With AMETEK Grabner Instruments’ new flash point analyzer, the MINIFLASH FP Vision, safety comes first. The MINIFLASH FP Vision determines the flash point of flammable liquid mixtures according to ASTM D6450 and ASTM D7094. These test methods, with continuously closed-cup, are the safest for flash point testing and their results are rated equivalent to ASTM 93/ISO 2719 Pensky Martens.

The MINIFLASH FP Vision is the latest addition to the Grabner Instruments Vision product line. The company has two other Industry 4.0-ready analyzers, the MINIVAP VP Vision and the MINISCAN IR Vision. Grabner launched the vapor pressure tester MINIVAP VP Vision in 2015, followed in 2017 by the MINISCAN IR Vision, which is designed for FTIR Fuel analyzation.

The MINIFLASH FP Vision determines flash points between -45 and 120°C (-50 to 248°F). The high temperature version of the instrument, the MINIFLASH FPH Vision, determines flash points between 10 and 400°C (50 to 752°F). The advanced Peltier technology used in the instruments allows for fastest cooling cycles and sample turnaround. It also extends instrument life by ensuring optimal thermoelectrical regulation. Grabner’s flash point analyzers are approved by the US Department of Transport, RCRA, US Navy and NATO.

The new flash point testers feature several technical improvements, such as inclusion of the test method IP 620 and an automatic sample loading and ejection system. The new IP 620 regulates rapid equilibrium closed-cup measurements of flash points for paints, varnishes, adhesives, solvents and petroleum. The automatic sample loading and ejection system reduces the chance of accidental spillage and ensures maximum safety during flash point determination.
The automatic ignition cleaning MINIFLASH FP Vision and MINIFLASH FPH Vision are fully compatible with COCKPIT Software for Vision analyzers.

Offered under a freemium licensing scheme, COCKPIT Software for Vision analyzers expands the capabilities of Grabner analyzers. With the premium COCKPIT SQC version, for example, laboratories can introduce quality assurance programs in full compliance with ASTM D6299-17.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    GRABNER INSTRUMENTS. (2019, May 29). Grabner Launches New MINIFLASH FP Vision. AZoM. Retrieved on May 29, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51324.

  • MLA

    GRABNER INSTRUMENTS. "Grabner Launches New MINIFLASH FP Vision". AZoM. 29 May 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51324>.

  • Chicago

    GRABNER INSTRUMENTS. "Grabner Launches New MINIFLASH FP Vision". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51324. (accessed May 29, 2019).

  • Harvard

    GRABNER INSTRUMENTS. 2019. Grabner Launches New MINIFLASH FP Vision. AZoM, viewed 29 May 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51324.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Miniaturizing HPLC to the Size of a Shoebox

An interview with Dr. Luke Tolley, discussing the development of a liquid chromatograph that is the size of a shoebox and is bringing HPLC to the masses.

Miniaturizing HPLC to the Size of a Shoebox
Handheld LIBS Analyzer - Vulcan Optimum+

Handheld LIBS Analyzer - Vulcan Optimum+

The Vulcan from Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science is one of the fastest metals analyzers with sturdy construction. Users just have to squeeze the trigger and a second later the result can be viewed. The Vulcan+ range makes use of the Laser Induced Breakdown (LIBS) technology; therefore the users need not concern themselves about X-rays.

From Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science

More Content from GRABNER INSTRUMENTS

See all content from GRABNER INSTRUMENTS