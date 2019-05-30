Element Six Launches New Diamond Thermal Material Grade Diafilm TM220 at IMS 2019

Element Six, a world leader in synthetic diamond supermaterials and part of the De Beers Group, is excited to announce that it is launching a brand new diamond thermal material grade Diafilm TM220, at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2019, which begins on 2 June 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Diafilm TM220 is the world’s first diamond thermal material engineered to offer industrial users thermal conductivity in excess of 2200 W/mK. The introduction to the market is in response to the ever-increasing demand for more content and bandwidth, which is pushing the boundaries of semiconductor thermal management. The shift to higher frequencies is creating a unique opportunity for CVD (chemical vapour deposition) diamond and this launch demonstrates Element Six’s market-leading expertise by extending its portfolio of thermal materials to even higher heat spreading capabilities.

This new grade of CVD diamond thermal material is uniquely suitable for the thermal management of high-power density radio frequency (RF) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC) devices, as well resistive components for power management at high frequencies. Diafilm TM220 also has applications in gallium nitride (GaN) based RF, in addition to monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) for phase array radar, space and satellite, 5G base stations and beyond. Moreover, the success of terabit rate optoelectronics networks for both metro and long-haul content delivery is predicated on high efficiency thermal management.

As with the other material grades of Diafilm TM, TM220 is thermally isotropic. It spreads heat with equal efficiency in a planar direction, as well as through the material. Additional Diafilm TM220 properties include dielectric permittivity, optical clarity, electrical insulation, low density and chemical inertness, making it the material of choice for pushing the boundaries of advanced thermal management as either an active or passive component.

Speaking at IMS 2019, Thomas Obeloer, Business Development Manager for Thermal Applications at Element Six said: “We’re delighted to bring Diafilm TM220 to market, elevating the thermal conductivity of commercially available diamond to ground-breaking new levels. This new material validates the unique multi-functionality of CVD diamond and further demonstrates Element Six’s leadership and innovation in CVD diamond synthesis and material characterisation, where we continue to open up new areas of advancement. We have already had positive feedback from customers in RF device packaging, X-ray generation and the high-performance ASIC sector who were early adopters of the TM220 grade, and we look forward to seeing other customers benefiting from its superior properties first-hand.”

Material blanks of Diafilm TM220 are available in standard thicknesses and can be made to meet specific customer requirements. To match the high performance of the diamond, the use of high quality, sputter deposited thin film metallisation is offered, and specifications to meet advanced needs for wire bonding or direct deposition of solder materials onto the CVD diamond can be supplied.

Source: https://www.e6.com/en