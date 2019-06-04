Key New Appointment at Mecmesin

Mecmesin, a leading global manufacturer of force, materials and torque testing equipment, has appointed a new Materials Testing Product Manager.

Carl Bramley has been appointed to the role, which has been created as a result of the development of Mecmesin’ s new range of OmniTest materials testers and cutting-edge VectorPro MT materials testing software.

After spending 12 years in the RAF as an Avionics Engineer Carl moved into industry where he worked for Lloyd Instruments for 19 years in various roles. Starting as a Service Engineer, he was promoted to Technical Support Manager and moved to the USA to support the American distributor network. Carl returned to the UK in the role of Export Sales Manager, with responsibility for managing Lloyd’s Asian distribution network.

Carl has also worked for Shimadzu and most recently as Senior Sales Manager for the Micro-Measurements Group, a manufacturer of foil strain gauges and instruments, with responsibility for the management of their distribution network plus a team of sales engineers.

Carl says: “The opportunity to work for Mecmesin, to help develop the move into the Material Testing market is an exciting one. The product mix with Force Testing will give us a competitive edge, offering a complete solution, with scope to expand into interesting applications in the future. I look forward to working with everyone.”

The Managing Director of Mecmesin, John Page, says: “As a company we took the decision to expand our “product” testing roots and develop a range of “material testing” products, based around what we feel is the most intuitive software package on the market “VectorPro MT”. After a period of development and test Mecmesin is now ready to launch these products into this new and exciting market. The recruitment of Carl as Product Manager for MT products has been the final piece of this jigsaw bringing as he does so much knowledge and experience of the Materials Testing market gained over many years in the industry.”

He added: “A key part of Carl’s role will be to develop Mecmesin’ s existing sales infrastructure to sell and support MT products setting the company up for ongoing future expansion into this new market.”

Mecmesin’ s force, materials and torque testing equipment is used in Quality Control laboratories and production areas to detect manufacturing defects across a wide range of industries as diverse as automotive engineering; plastics and rubber; medical devices; packaging and many more.

Thousands of companies worldwide use Mecmesin equipment to maintain consistency of manufacture, to comply with relevant standards and to save money by minimizing rejects in the production process.

Mecmesin, which is based in Slinfold, West Sussex has been in business for over 40 years. The company has offices in America, France, Germany, Thailand and China, as well as a world-wide network of distributors, which offer customers local technical support.

Source: https://www.mecmesin.com/