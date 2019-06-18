Posted in | Modeling and Simulation

3D Modeling Expands the Measuring Power of the Olympus IPLEX NX Videoscope

Jun 18 2019

The IPLEX NX industrial videoscope’s ground-breaking HD RVI imaging is now supported by an advanced software capability, 3‑dimensional modeling. The new 3D modeling feature enhances users’ ability to make confident measurements. It enables them to examine the details of the inspection target from multiple angles, making it easier to specify the exact location of the measurement points. More precise placement of these points helps increase the reliability of the measurement results.

Industrial videoscopes are used to visually inspect the interior of confined spaces, such as power plant equipment or aircraft engines, without the need for disassembly. The tip of a videoscope’s insertion tube, which can be freely manipulated, is fitted with a very small camera with its own light source. Industrial videoscopes are widely used for tasks such as equipment maintenance or inspecting a component’s quality. Olympus has been supplying the IPLEX series of industrial videoscopes since 2000 to meet diverse customer needs.

Related Stories

The IPLEX NX videoscope is the first in the series to offer high-definition imaging (HD RVI), and other notable features include:

  • 4x wider measurement area compared to conventional scopes
  • Powerful laser diode light source providing even brightness and excellent visibility
  • Large 8.4-inch touch screen that is clear and readable in any light

With the addition of 3D modeling, the IPLEX NX videoscope provides users the ability to:

Rapidly confirm measurement objects

  • 3D modeling offers users a comprehensive view of the shape and complexity of inspection targets
  • Measurement points can be more precisely placed, improving inspection speed and efficiency
  • Choosing the right points the first time is also easier, helping minimize the need to re-measure

Set reference lines more precisely

  • 3D images facilitate setting reliable reference lines on difficult components, such as the edge of a turbine blade
  • Probability of misalignment is reduced

Make confident depth measurements

  • Confirming the reference plane is intuitive
  • Precise placement of measurement points contributes to more reliable depth measurements

The 3D modeling feature is available as a software upgrade for IPLEX NX videoscopes.

Source: https://www.olympus-ims.com/en/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Olympus Scientific Solutions Americas NDT. (2019, June 18). 3D Modeling Expands the Measuring Power of the Olympus IPLEX NX Videoscope. AZoM. Retrieved on June 19, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51442.

  • MLA

    Olympus Scientific Solutions Americas NDT. "3D Modeling Expands the Measuring Power of the Olympus IPLEX NX Videoscope". AZoM. 19 June 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51442>.

  • Chicago

    Olympus Scientific Solutions Americas NDT. "3D Modeling Expands the Measuring Power of the Olympus IPLEX NX Videoscope". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51442. (accessed June 19, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Olympus Scientific Solutions Americas NDT. 2019. 3D Modeling Expands the Measuring Power of the Olympus IPLEX NX Videoscope. AZoM, viewed 19 June 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51442.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Spectrometer for QA/QC and Academic Teaching Laboratories

In this interview, Matt Gundlach, Product Manager of the Routine Spectroscopy division of Thermo Fisher Scientific, discusses the capabilities of the Thermo Scientific™Nicolet™ Summit FTIR Spectrometer, a spectrometer for QA/QC and academic teaching laboratories.

Spectrometer for QA/QC and Academic Teaching Laboratories

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »