Metrohm Autolab Partners with Arbin Instruments to Create an Integrated Solution for Battery Research

Metrohm Autolab and Arbin Instruments have combined their decades of experience to launch a new Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) solution that can easily be integrated into any battery testing program.

Incorporating EIS into battery research and cell testing provides better insight into battery performance and degradation mechanisms, which improves the accuracy and reliability of the analysis. EIS goes beyond direct signal measurements to provide advanced characterization information, helping to develop safer, faster-charging and longer-lasting energy storage systems.

"This EIS solution enables battery testing and research laboratories to gain in-depth understanding of battery performance, especially for automotive, consumer, and industrial applications," said Andre Mijiritskii, CEO of Metrohm Autolab and head of the Metrohm Electrochemistry business at the Metrohm Group. "The Metrohm Group and Arbin Instruments have seen years of fruitful collaboration serving our customers in the growing Energy Storage sector. This joint market launch of the Autolab-Arbin solution is a further step in our ongoing partnership."

Antony Parulian, Vice President Marketing & Sales, Arbin Instruments added: “Arbin Instruments is a leading high precision testing equipment manufacturer. Our products are capable of performing columbic efficiency measurements with multi-zone temperature chambers. This partnership offers integrated and easy to use testing solutions that enable new discovery and characterization metrics for those who play a vital role in energy storage research”.

The Autolab-Arbin solution operates on a single software platform, removing the need to change experiment configurations or download additional software for data analysis. This new product automates EIS measurements across 1-32 channels with a frequency range of 10 μHz to 1 MHz.

Source: http://www.metrohm.com