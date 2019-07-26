Micro-Epsilon to Demonstrate Inline Thermography System for Quality Control of Injection Moulds at PPMA Total 2019

At the PPMA (Processing & Packaging Machinery Association) Total Show at the NEC, Birmingham (1st October – 3rd October 2019) Micro-Epsilon UK (stand E44) will showcase its moldCONTROL inline thermography system and its latest high performance in-line colour measurement systems.

The moldCONTROL inline thermography system detects variations in quality by using a high speed, high resolution infrared thermal imaging camera. It records the entire component in up to six different views and examines it. The principle is simple: a thermoIMAGER TIM thermal imaging camera records the infrared radiation emanating from the mould and visualises it. The temperature distribution provides a quality statement about incorrect temperature control of the mould, malfunction of the tool temperature, visible geometry errors and hidden defects. On the stand, the demonstration involves the temperature measurement of plastic injection moulded LEGO bricks.

Two colour measurement systems

For those with a need to measure colour, the stand will also feature a demonstration of the colorCONTROL ACS7000, an inline high speed colour measurement system that measures the actual colour of the target by identifying their coordinates in the colour space. The system can be set up to continually monitor a production process and output the colour measurement via Ethernet, EtherCAT or RS422. The system can also be taught ‘pass fail/limits’ and then output out-of-tolerance alarms using digital I/O. Existing applications include coloured glass, transparent film and sheet production, printing, packaging, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and in the processing of plastics, food, paper, veneer and textiles.

Visitors can also see a demonstration of the new colorSENSOR CFO200, a colour recognition sensor designed for high precision true colour measurement in industrial applications. The sensors stand out due to their high colour accuracy, good reproducibility, high measuring rate and modern communications interfaces for easier network integration and Industry 4.0 capability. The CFO200 is suitable for a wide range of applications including colour sorting tasks in food packaging, recognition of colour marks in the printing industry, quality control in packaging, cosmetics, medicine and plastic products.

Source: http://www.micro-epsilon.com/