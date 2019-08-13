Micromeritics Instrument Corp. Launches MLC Online Instrument Training eLearning Platform

Image Credits: Alexander Supertramp/shutterstock.com

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of premium products for advanced material characterization, today announced the launch of its Micromeritics Learning Center (MLC) Online Instrument Training eLearning Platform. The Company is currently offering free eLearning courses on:

  • AccuPyc II 1340 (PC and Keypad),
  • GeoPyc 1365 (Envelope and T.A.P. Density), and
  • MIC SAS 5800.

The platform can be easily accessed via browser on any PC, tablet, or mobile phone.  To access the training, participants need to go to https://www.micromeritics.com/Pressroom/Press-Release-List/elearning.aspx and register.  Once registered, the participant will receive an email to confirm their email address and a link to complete the registration.

The “Go Learn” app by Docebo, available from Google Play and the Apple App Store allows participants to take the training online or download and take offline.

Micromeritics has established a long history of training customers.  These activities include onsite training at the customer’s facility and at the Micromeritics corporate headquarters in Norcross, GA, USA or other Micromeritics direct offices in Europe and Asia. Each of these training activities poses unique logistical challenges and given our growth and global reach, we are introducing this new online training and education as a new on-demand resource for training the Micromeritics global community which includes customers, employees, business partners, and potential future customers.

Jack Saad, Associate Scientist and Global Training and Support Manager, Micromeritics

A typical course will include a series of modules on installation, operational theory, sample analysis, and reporting.  At the end of each module there will be a 5-10 question quiz that needs to be passed with a score of 80% or higher.  Once all modules are complete, the user will then complete a short survey in order to receive their certificate of completion generated by the system.

Saad emphasized that anyone with a gas pycnometer or envelope density analyzer can benefit from the free online courses and is welcome to register and take the training regardless of the manufacturer. “Our goal is to be a scientific partner and provide tools, such as this, to the entire community.”

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. (2019, August 13). Micromeritics Instrument Corp. Launches MLC Online Instrument Training eLearning Platform. AZoM. Retrieved on August 14, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51915.

  • MLA

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. "Micromeritics Instrument Corp. Launches MLC Online Instrument Training eLearning Platform". AZoM. 14 August 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51915>.

  • Chicago

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. "Micromeritics Instrument Corp. Launches MLC Online Instrument Training eLearning Platform". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51915. (accessed August 14, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. 2019. Micromeritics Instrument Corp. Launches MLC Online Instrument Training eLearning Platform. AZoM, viewed 14 August 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51915.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

A New Era In 3D Scanning

Creaform’s next generation of portable 3D scanners offers unprecedented speed, accuracy, and ease of use for each stage of your product lifecycle management.In this interview, Guillaume Bull, Product Manager from Creaform talks to AZoM about their new portable 3D scanner.

A New Era In 3D Scanning

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »