Micromeritics Instrument Corp. Launches MLC Online Instrument Training eLearning Platform

Image Credits: Alexander Supertramp/shutterstock.com

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of premium products for advanced material characterization, today announced the launch of its Micromeritics Learning Center (MLC) Online Instrument Training eLearning Platform. The Company is currently offering free eLearning courses on:

AccuPyc II 1340 (PC and Keypad),

GeoPyc 1365 (Envelope and T.A.P. Density), and

MIC SAS 5800.

The platform can be easily accessed via browser on any PC, tablet, or mobile phone. To access the training, participants need to go to https://www.micromeritics.com/Pressroom/Press-Release-List/elearning.aspx and register. Once registered, the participant will receive an email to confirm their email address and a link to complete the registration.

The “Go Learn” app by Docebo, available from Google Play and the Apple App Store allows participants to take the training online or download and take offline.

Micromeritics has established a long history of training customers. These activities include onsite training at the customer’s facility and at the Micromeritics corporate headquarters in Norcross, GA, USA or other Micromeritics direct offices in Europe and Asia. Each of these training activities poses unique logistical challenges and given our growth and global reach, we are introducing this new online training and education as a new on-demand resource for training the Micromeritics global community which includes customers, employees, business partners, and potential future customers. Jack Saad, Associate Scientist and Global Training and Support Manager, Micromeritics

A typical course will include a series of modules on installation, operational theory, sample analysis, and reporting. At the end of each module there will be a 5-10 question quiz that needs to be passed with a score of 80% or higher. Once all modules are complete, the user will then complete a short survey in order to receive their certificate of completion generated by the system.

Saad emphasized that anyone with a gas pycnometer or envelope density analyzer can benefit from the free online courses and is welcome to register and take the training regardless of the manufacturer. “Our goal is to be a scientific partner and provide tools, such as this, to the entire community.”