Discover the Latest in Particle & Material Analysis at Malvern Panalytical’s 2025 Roadshows

Malvern Panalytical has announced its 2025 NORAM Roadshows, a free in-person workshop series taking place across North America this fall.

Image Credit: Malvern Panalytical

Running under the theme “From Particle to Performance,” the events bring together experts from Malvern Panalytical, Micromeritics, and SciAps to showcase the latest in materials characterization. Attendees will explore practical workflows spanning particle size and shape, powder flow, porosity, surface area, and elemental composition.

The roadshows are designed for scientists, researchers, and engineers looking to gain hands-on insights, practical applications, and direct access to leading analytical technologies. Each session also provides opportunities for networking and knowledge sharing in a collaborative setting.

Dates & Locations

  • Westborough, MA, USA – Sept 24, 2025
  • Toronto, Canada – Oct 2, 2025
  • Foster City, CA, USA – Oct 23, 2025
  • Houston, TX, USA – Nov 4, 2025

Attendance is free but space is limited. To learn more and register, visit: malvernpanalytical.com/noram-roadshows-2025

