IONICON's All-in-One Trace Organic Online Analyzer

 

Image Credits: pikepicture/shutterstock.com

IONICON's new brochure, the All-in-One Trace Organic Online Analyzer, includes IONICON CHARON PTR-TOFMS, EVR and NH4+ ionization.

Continuous evolution and many important updates of our technologies are illustrated and explained in the new “Direct Particle & Gas-Phase Monitoring With CHARON PTR-TOFMS” brochure.

What’s in it for you:

CHARON for direct gas- and particle-phase characterization with one single PTR-TOF instrument
EVR for world-leading PTR-MS response times
NH4+ ionization for fragmentation free ionization within seconds
TRU-E/N technology for full control of ion-chemistry and real quantitative results

Read the new “All-in-One Trace Organic Online Analyzer” flyer. Fresh from print, we now make this new IONICON technologies flyer available for you.

Interested in our All-in-One Trace Organic Online Analyzers? Contact IONICON!

 

