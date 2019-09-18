High Tg, Ultra Low Viscosity Epoxy meets NASA Low Outgassing Specifications

Master Bond Supreme 112 is a new two part epoxy for bonding, sealing, potting, and impregnation applications. It is a heat curable system with a very low viscosity of 50-200 cps and a long open time of 2-3 days at room temperature for a 100 gram batch. Supreme 112 features a high glass transition temperature of 190-195°C and is serviceable up to 288°C (550°F). This compound bonds well to a variety of substrates including metals, composites, glass and ceramics. As a toughened system it withstands thermal cycling and mechanical stresses.

Supreme 112 can be applied successfully not only in bonding applications, but it can also be used in porosity sealing. Additionally, it offers a high tensile strength of 11,000-12,000 psi. This non-solvent based compound also meets NASA low outgassing requirements. Rohit Ramnath, Senior Product Engineer, Master Bond Inc

Supreme 112 retains its electrical insulation properties even at elevated temperatures. While this system has a relatively easy to use mix ratio, 100:70 by weight, it requires a three step oven curing process of 1-2 hours at 200°F, followed by 3-4 hours at 250°F and then 4-6 hours at 300°F. Despite the long cure schedule, Supreme 112 offers a unique combination of performance properties advantageous in many applications in aerospace, electronic and automotive industries.

Master Bond Electrically Insulative Epoxies

Master Bond Supreme 112 is a two component heat curing epoxy system with an ultra low viscosity and long working life. It offers high bond strength and reliable electrical insulation across a wide range of temperatures. Read more about Master Bond’s electrically insulative epoxy adhesives at https://www.masterbond.com/properties/electrically-insulative-adhesive-systems.