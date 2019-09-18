High Tg, Ultra Low Viscosity Epoxy meets NASA Low Outgassing Specifications

Master Bond Supreme 112 is a new two part epoxy for bonding, sealing, potting, and impregnation applications. It is a heat curable system with a very low viscosity of 50-200 cps and a long open time of 2-3 days at room temperature for a 100 gram batch. Supreme 112 features a high glass transition temperature of 190-195°C and is serviceable up to 288°C (550°F). This compound bonds well to a variety of substrates including metals, composites, glass and ceramics. As a toughened system it withstands thermal cycling and mechanical stresses.

Supreme 112 can be applied successfully not only in bonding applications, but it can also be used in porosity sealing. Additionally, it offers a high tensile strength of 11,000-12,000 psi. This non-solvent based compound also meets NASA low outgassing requirements.

Rohit Ramnath, Senior Product Engineer, Master Bond Inc

Supreme 112 retains its electrical insulation properties even at elevated temperatures. While this system has a relatively easy to use mix ratio, 100:70 by weight, it requires a three step oven curing process of 1-2 hours at 200°F, followed by 3-4 hours at 250°F and then 4-6 hours at 300°F. Despite the long cure schedule, Supreme 112 offers a unique combination of performance properties advantageous in many applications in aerospace, electronic and automotive industries.

Master Bond Electrically Insulative Epoxies

Master Bond Supreme 112 is a two component heat curing epoxy system with an ultra low viscosity and long working life. It offers high bond strength and reliable electrical insulation across a wide range of temperatures. Read more about Master Bond’s electrically insulative epoxy adhesives at https://www.masterbond.com/properties/electrically-insulative-adhesive-systems.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Master Bond Inc.. (2019, September 18). High Tg, Ultra Low Viscosity Epoxy meets NASA Low Outgassing Specifications. AZoM. Retrieved on September 18, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52166.

  • MLA

    Master Bond Inc.. "High Tg, Ultra Low Viscosity Epoxy meets NASA Low Outgassing Specifications". AZoM. 18 September 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52166>.

  • Chicago

    Master Bond Inc.. "High Tg, Ultra Low Viscosity Epoxy meets NASA Low Outgassing Specifications". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52166. (accessed September 18, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Master Bond Inc.. 2019. High Tg, Ultra Low Viscosity Epoxy meets NASA Low Outgassing Specifications. AZoM, viewed 18 September 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52166.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

More Content from Master Bond Inc.

See all content from Master Bond Inc.