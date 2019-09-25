Bruker Launches Next-Generation FTIR System for Molecular Spectroscopy

Bruker today announced the launch of the novel INVENIO X Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) system for research in molecular spectroscopy.

This intuitive, modular, new advanced R&D spectrometer further expands Bruker’s next-generation INVENIO® FTIR R&D platform. The INVENIO X is designed for the most demanding analytical applications, and now offers new capabilities for advanced research & development.

The INVENIO platform was introduced in 2018 and offers beneficial MultiTectTM technology for mounting up to 5 detectors, as well as the unique FM functionality for simultaneous mid- and far-infrared spectroscopy.

The INVENIO X is available with an automated 3-position beam splitter changer, and its wear-free, novel INTEGRALTM interferometer combines high spectral resolution of <0.09 cm-1 with the accuracy of cube corner mirrors.

With up to seven software-controlled detectors and multiple light source options, INVENIO X is the most highly automated, multispectral research spectrometer. This permits measurements from the far IR to the UV/VIS range without the manual exchange of any optical components.” Dr. Michael Joerger, Bruker Product Line Manager for FTIR R&D systems

In addition, INVENIO X benefits from other features introduced with the INVENIO platform. Its novel beam path improves spectroscopic sensitivity, and system-on-a-chip (SoC) built-in intelligence ensures faster data acquisition and processing.

Its optional TransitTM channel enables quick measurements without removing longer-term experiments from the main sample compartment.

Coded beam windows with magnetic mounts, an automated internal attenuator, an 8-position validation wheel, and an optional integrated touch panel for intuitive spectroscopic workflows represent further smart INVENIO innovations.

Source: Bruker