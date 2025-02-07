Bruker Launches the VERTEX NEO Platform

Bruker Corporation today announced the launch of the VERTEX NEO Platform today with its first product, the VERTEX NEO R. This release marks a continuation of providing high-end Fourier-Transform Infrared (FTIR) instrumentation for unparalleled and disturbance-free academic and industrial research and development. The VERTEX NEO R, the successor of the VERTEX 70 v, combines significant advancement in high-end FTIR research instrumentation with Bruker’s proven MultiTect detector technology. It also features Bruker’s first unique Vacuum ATR accessory.

VERTEX NEO R with Vacuum ATR unit. Image Credit: Bruker Corporation

MultiTect provides unprecedented advantages for advanced FTIR research by offering broad spectral range detection in one go. Always having the optimal detector ready to operate makes measurements convenient for the user and even makes plug & play obsolete for the new platform.

The Vacuum ATR accessory enables ATR measurements with the complete optical path under vacuum, as well as full access to the ATR crystal and the sample at the top of the instrument. This makes venting between measurements a thing of the past and complex scientifc setups around the samples are also possible for the future user community. The Vacuum ATR builds on the Bruker Platinum ATR accessory with a diamond crystal. This ATR acessory enables measurements from MIR to FIR, or even the THz spectral region, and is suitable for a wide range of samples from solids to (volatile) liquids.

Apart from the Vacuum ATR and the MultiTect technology, the VERTEX NEO R offers further innovations such as interleaved time-resolved FTIR spectroscopy. Altogether, this makes the VERTEX NEO R a perfect tool for high-end FTIR research e.g., in the field of catalytic investigations, battery material development or semiconductor research.

Prof. Dr. Holger Schönherr, Physical Chemistry I and Research Center of Micro and Nanochemistry and (Bio)Technology (Cμ), University of Siegen commented: “Trusting in Bruker’s technological leadership in FT-IR research instrumentation, we were considering buying a Bruker vacuum FT-IR spectrometer for our new INCYTE research center (Interdisciplinary Research Center for Nanoanalytics, Nanochemistry and Cyber-Physical Sensor Technologies). We wanted to get a modern vacuum system for high-end FTIR research with the best future support perspective. Our long experience with Bruker’s vacuum FT-IR spectrometers together with the new Vacuum-ATR option, which gives best spectral quality combined with ease of handling, convinced us to decide for VERTEX NEO R.”

“The VERTEX NEO R represents a significant development for both Bruker and our customers. By combining state-of-the-art technology with user-friendly features, we are enabling researchers to explore new frontiers in fields such as catalytic investigations, battery material development, and semiconductor research. This launch underscores our mission to support the scientific community with the best tools available” summarizes Dr. Andreas Kamlowski, President of the Bruker Optics Division.