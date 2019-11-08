Buehler Presents Full Mellatographic Lab Solutions

Buehler is proud to offer the complete Full Lab Solution with metallographic and hardness testing equipment that is designed and manufactured by Buehler to ensure the highest quality and utmost performance.

Buehler’s account and applications teams are trained to help create new metallographic laboratories with equipment that ensures repeatability and reliability in the quality control or inspection testing process. Buehler developed the Full Lab Solution to meet the needs of new or growing research and development, medical device, electronics testing and other industry labs with innovative, intuitive and dependable equipment that ships fast to meet fast track deadlines.

Buehler’s Full Lab Solution delivers reliability and repeatability for metallographic sample preparation and testing process in these industry applications:

Agile companies and institutions in all sectors cannot afford to wait for quality control or production inspection lab equipment. Because Buehler is also the manufacturer of the equipment, the company can ship fully functioning lab with the following equipment in less than four weeks.

Buehler Offers Support After Purchase

Buehler delivers proven customer-backed innovations for the most demanding environments whether operating in Quality Control, Research / Development or Educational setting. Buehler support programs include with a dedicated area representative and global applications lab department, ­­­customer care and service teams.

Buehler, An ITW Company is a leading provider of complete metallographic and hardness testing lab equipment solutions, consumables and analysis techniques for use in materials preparation, image analyses and hardness testing. Buehler products cross a wide variety of industries, including Primary Metals, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics, Medical, Energy and more.

