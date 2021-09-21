WEBINAR - Hardness Testing: Advanced Microhardness Evaluation, Using Automated Systems with Software

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 Webinar @ 12:00pm CDT

​​​​​​​Lake Bluff, Illinois… As manufacturers ramp up, agile hardness testing is paramount to maintaining production in automotive, aerospace and other plants. This September, Buehler will present a webinar that showcases hardness testing and automated systems on September 29, 2021. Doug Ngai, Senior Applications Engineer at Buehler will present the topic that will include microhardness Vickers testing, a case study of hardened gear testing, specimen preparation and programming a hardness tester with the Wilson DiaMet™ software.

​​​​​​Image Credit: Buehler

​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Hardness testing automation will be of interest to quality control, lab technicians, and metallurgists that perform hardness testing on composites, metals, ceramics, heat treated parts and other materials.



Doug will provide the following information:

Practical review of fundamental specimen preparation Sectioning Mount or unmounted sample Grinding & polishing

Understanding programming parameters & creating software program

Testing and outputting desired analysis

Review of output data

Questions and Answers session



The DiaMet™ software offers specimen mapping, edge detection, scanning, stitching of overview images, case depth calculations and statistical analysis tools as well as weld testing and geometric measurement functions and a barcode scanner interface. Data and indent images can be exported to all common file types in user-adaptable templates.



Furthermore, DiaMet™ is available in different configurations based on the capabilities of the hardness tester. Thus, DiaMet™ can be applied for a basic machine, without full-automation hardware (motorized XY stage and Z axis) as well as a high end full automated tester that can perform multisample testing in a full automated sequence. The DiaMet software platform works seamlessly with the entire Wilson hardness equipment line.



This webinar is ideal for metallurgists, metallographers, and metallurgical technicians, engineers, quality control, heat treat specialists and laboratory personnel in any metallographic or metallurgical facility. It will also benefit those working in adjacent fields such as mechanical testing, failure analysis and engineering - where metallography is not necessarily an everyday need, but an understanding of what it is and how it can be used to characterize materials and properties.



Registration is complimentary and a replay will also be available. Attendees will receive a Certificate of Participation after the Webinar. To register for the complimentary webinar visit www.buehler.com. If the Webinar interests you, but the date does not suit you, simply register to receive the recording shortly after the event. The upcoming topics are listed in the Buehler webinar registration page.



For additional information on Buehler’s products for material analysis or hardness testing, please visit https://www.buehler.com. Buehler celebrates 85 years in 2021 and maintains an extensive network of laboratory, sales, distributors and service teams that are available to meet virtually or in person with customers worldwide. Contact a Buehler Sales Rep today!