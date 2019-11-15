Shimadzu’s Next-Generation Top-Loading Balances Provide Ultra-Fast Response and Outstanding Reliability

The UP Series of top-loading balances from Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (SSI) provide the fastest response performance in their class. Advanced digital control technology enables the high-speed weighing capability of these top-loading balances and significantly improves operational efficiency.

Consisting of 24 models with weighing capacity ranging from 220 g to 8200 g, the UP series balances shorten display response times when weighing trace quantities to about one-ninth of values achieved with the previous models. With these next-generation balances, the display response time for weighing trace quantities (from about ten times the minimum display value) is shortened to about one second.

Equipped with the highly impact-resistant UniBloc sensor, these balances minimize malfunction downtime. The aluminum UniBloc integrated sensor mechanism is precisely machined from a single block of aluminum alloy. This sensor unit integrates all of the components used in the previous version without the need for any fastening screws. Because it is fastened without deflecting the elastic fulcrum, this exceptionally impact-resistant sensor is unlikely to fail. Reliable, long-term performance is further enhanced with an aluminum die-cast housing that is resistant to corrosion from chemicals.

The optional STABLO-AP static eliminator maintains a superior ion balance. The static eliminator is especially useful for weighing powder and film samples. In addition to solving fluctuation and drift problems, the STABLO-AP also can improve work efficiency by preventing powder from clinging to spatulas.

Available for free, Balance Keys Windows-based software helps ensure productivity and efficiency. It allows users to easily load analytical balance data into Excel or other computer software. Configuring settings for connecting to the analytical balance is simple, and the software helps to save labor and reduce transcription and other errors. It is also easy to record changes over time by specifying the output interval setting on the analytical balance.

Analytical balance data can be integrated into SSI’s LabSolutions analytical data management system compliant with electronic records/electronic signature (ER/ES) regulations. It also provides support for compliance with data integrity guidance.

Source: http://www.ssi.shimadzu.com/