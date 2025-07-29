Shimadzu Scientific Instruments Launches New AUTOGRAPH AGS-V Series: Compact Tabletop Machines Delivering High-Precision Materials Testing

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (SSI) introduces the AUTOGRAPH AGS-V Series Tabletop Precision Universal Testing Machines. Featuring a wide selection of load cell capacities, versatile control options and compatible accessories, the AGS-V Series delivers dependable testing of diverse material types.

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

Available in seven different models, the AGS-V Series supports load capacities from 1 newton to 10 kilonewtons, making it ideal for delicate samples and high-force testing applications. It also accommodates a wide test speed range of 0.0005 to 1500 mm/min, providing greater adaptability for various test conditions. An improved crosshead return speed of 1650 mm/min helps reduce test cycle times and boost lab productivity.

Expandable frame options are available to handle materials that undergo deformation, such as rubber and plastics. Users can increase both the testing stroke and main unit height with +250 mm and +500 mm extensions, enabling reliable tests to failure on highly elastic or stretchable materials.

With a high-speed data sampling rate of 0.2 milliseconds, AGS-V Series instruments precisely capture rapid or subtle changes in force during testing. They also offer test force accuracy down to 1/1000 of the load cell capacity, improving data reliability, particularly during the initial rise in test force. This precision reduces the need for frequent load cell changes, simplifying setup and saving time.

To further expand testing capabilities, the AGS-V Series is compatible with a comprehensive lineup of accessories, including pneumatic flat grips, a selection of extensometers and atmosphere test devices.

The AGS-V Series is powered by TRAPEZIUMX-V software, known for its intuitive interface, including a Method Wizard that guides users through test setup.

Additional software options include: