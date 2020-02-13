New Handheld Analyzer Uses Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy for Fast, More Accurate Carbon Measurement in the Field

For petrochemical plants, fabricators, scrap recyclers and quality control departments seeking to measure low concentrations of carbon in metal, a new handheld analyzer features laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) for speed, increased accuracy and greater mobility.

The lightweight Thermo Scientific Niton Apollo handheld LIBS analyzer puts advanced technology into the hands of users in the field, enabling them to quickly and more precisely test metals for carbon content in environments where prior technologies were too cumbersome. Results can be returned in as few as 10 seconds for increased speed and productivity. The portability of the Niton Apollo handheld LIBS analyzer is especially valuable for operators at complex jobsites who have historically maneuvered large equipment into small or difficult spaces to perform analysis.

Demand for portable, laboratory-grade analysis in the field is growing, and the Niton Apollo LIBS analyzer answers the call by replacing bulky OES push carts with an alternative that is designed to be easier to use without sacrificing accuracy. We’ve combined high-speed performance and an easy-to-use interface so even non-technical users can benefit from having the advanced capabilities of LIBS technology in the palm of their hand.

Erica Hirsch, Vice President and General Manager, Field and Safety Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific

In addition to quantifying carbon concentrations in low alloys and L+H grade steels, the Niton Apollo also more accurately measures Al, Cr, Cu, Fe, Mn, Mo, Ni, Si, Ti, V, W, Carbon Equivalency (CE) and pseudo elements. The analyzer fulfills an important industry need and complements the line of Thermo Scientific Niton analyzers, a longstanding leader in handheld spectroscopy and X-ray fluorescence.

Additional features and benefits of the Niton Apollo LIBS analyzer include:

  • Third-party-validated interlocks designed to keep users and bystanders safe from laser exposure
  • A tapered nose to attain more field coverage of awkward corners, joints and tight welds
  • Micro and macro cameras to support sample positioning and record keeping documentation
  • Wireless data transfer, remote operation and software updates enabled by NitonConnect
  • IP54 rating to safeguard against environments containing splashes or dust
  • Two (2) hot-swappable Milwaukee® batteries with a battery life of 3-4 hours each
  • Tilting, color touchscreen to empower viewing from multiple angles
  • Vivid, easy to use application interface

For more information on the Thermo Scientific Niton Apollo handheld LIBS analyzer, please visit http://www.thermofisher.com/nitonapollo.
 

