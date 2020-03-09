BinMaster and Grunn Team Up in Brazil

This Brazilian company has more than 13 years offering high quality instrumentation from world-renowned brands and companies in Germany and Austria. Grunn will now also sell BinMaster products manufactured in the United States. The company offers integrated industrial solutions for the agricultural, food, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, packaging, cosmetics, glass, mining, chemical, furniture, and many other industries.

Ligea Ferrarini, product manager for Grunn, states that, “Grunn is very happy to partner with BinMaster and bring a robust portfolio of high-quality level sensors and software to Brazil. There is great demand for inventory management products in many industries we work with. The addition of BinMaster will allow us to more fully serve the needs of our customers.” Grunn will offer BinMaster’s complete line of products, including the 3DLevelScanner.

“Brazil presents a large growth opportunity for BinMaster,” said Scott Hudson, executive vice president of sales and marketing for BinMaster. “Grunn brings local expertise in transacting business in Brazil as well as excellent customer service and relationships with many major multinational companies that BinMaster does business with around the world. Major grain companies such as Archer Daniel Midland, Bunge, Cargill, and Louis Dreyfus are very active in Brazil."

Source: https://www.binmaster.com/