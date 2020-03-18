Posted in | Plastics and Polymers

Interview with Plastics News Daily Report

John Biagioni, President of Dynisco, John Czazasty, Vice President of Engineering, and Bill Desrosiers, Vice President of Business Development sit down with Plastics News  Audrey LaForest at NPE2018 to discuss how Dynisco is categorizing the company's technology under the internet of things instead of Industry 4.0 because the platform specifically relies on Microsoft software as opposed to the many different standards used in 4.0 technology. 

Read the full article here.

Source: https://www.dynisco.com/

