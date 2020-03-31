Online Now: Anton Paar’s Virtual Exhibition

Explore the latest innovations in Anton Paar’s digital exhibition.

The spreading of the Coronavirus forced analytica organizers to postpone the exhibition to October 2020. That’s why Anton Paar decided to provide an alternative for its customers. Welcome to Anton Paar’s digital booth.

Let’s explore the latest innovation highlights in the fields of:

Productivity and automation

Measurement of physical properties and key figures

Sample preparation

Material characterization (rheometry, DMTA, tribology, particle- and surface analysis)

Get in touch with Anton Paar and request a personal conversation with an Anton Paar expert.