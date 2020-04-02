Posted in | Control Systems

COVID-19: IONICONs are Teleworking and Continuing to Support You

We are monitoring Innsbruck’s air for changes due to Austria’s “shutdown”

Production continues during COVID-19 outbreak – behind closed doors

Related Stories

IONICON reacted quickly to help containing the Corona virus spread. From day one after the Austrian government has ordered a de facto shutdown including restrictions on the movement of people, most IONICONs work from home to keep our renowned customer support available to you on a real-time basis. 

We are currently taking all required and recommended precautions and continue our production processes with limited and specially briefed staff.

Witnessing the shutdown and aiming to document its impact on the environment, we have started analyzing Innsbruck’s air with a CHARON PTR-TOF 6000 X2.

So does the University of Innsbruck, deploying the same type of analyzer at their site. Our goal is to quantify the effects of the shutdown on traffic emissions and the urban air quality.

Stay healthy and take care!

Source: https://www.ionicon.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    IONICON Analytik. (2020, April 02). COVID-19: IONICONs are Teleworking and Continuing to Support You. AZoM. Retrieved on April 02, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53152.

  • MLA

    IONICON Analytik. "COVID-19: IONICONs are Teleworking and Continuing to Support You". AZoM. 02 April 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53152>.

  • Chicago

    IONICON Analytik. "COVID-19: IONICONs are Teleworking and Continuing to Support You". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53152. (accessed April 02, 2020).

  • Harvard

    IONICON Analytik. 2020. COVID-19: IONICONs are Teleworking and Continuing to Support You. AZoM, viewed 02 April 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53152.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »