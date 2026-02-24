Investing in U.S. Production to Power Data Centers, Strengthen Core Industries

As data center operators scale to meet unprecedented digital demand, a reliable supply chain and sustainability have become priorities across the data center sector. Endress+Hauser's investments support not only reliability and speed, but also resource-efficient cooling and water management strategies. Endress+Hauser's investments and innovation initiatives also expand into the company's core industries: Chemical, Food & Beverage, Life Sciences, Mining, Minerals and Metals, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy and Water/Wastewater.

“Data centers are growing faster, and becoming more complex, than at any time in history,” said Tremel Wright, Vice President Sales at Endress+Hauser. “Our investment strategy ensures that Endress+Hauser is not only keeping pace but helping shape what comes next. From U.S.-produced instrumentation to support U.S. data centers to engineered solutions and supply chain agility, we are fully committed to supporting the digital backbone of today and tomorrow.”

With 650,000 sq. ft. of US manufacturing space and significant investments in workforce expansion and production efficiency, Endress+Hauser is strengthening its position as a primary supplier to hyperscalers, colocation facilities and the OEMs and system integrators who support them.

Worldwide, the company ships more than 250,000 electromagnetic flowmeters, 350,000 pH sensors, 500,000 temperature devices and 600,000 pressure transmitters annually, supported by reliable stocking programs designed to keep hyperscale and AI-driven facilities on schedule.

Full Measurement Portfolio and Services for Critical Infrastructure

Data centers depend on precision measurement across cooling, water, environmental, electrical and backup systems. Endress+Hauser provides data centers with:

Flow devices - including 0xDN option

Radar and ultrasonic level sensors

Pressure transmitters

Temperature devices, including non-invasive options

pH, conductivity and turbidity sensors

These offerings help operators reduce energy and water usage, supporting ongoing efforts to minimize environmental impact while maintaining high-performance cooling and utility systems.

Strengthening Supply Chain Resilience for Hyperscale Speed

The rapid pace of data center development demands shorter lead times, predictable delivery and engineering support that integrates cleanly into fast-track project schedules.

Endress+Hauser has several initiatives to directly address these needs:

Expanded US stocking programs for data center market

Accelerated production scheduling for high-volume projects

Localized manufacturing and assembly

Digital tools enabling real-time commissioning, asset visibility and maintenance planning

Together, these advancements create a more responsive supply chain that aligns with the intense construction cycles of hyperscale and AI-driven facilities.

Digital Tools to Drive Efficiency and Sustainability

Data centers require continuous insight into system performance to optimize power consumption, cooling efficiency and water quality. Endress+Hauser supports these objectives with digital platforms that integrate seamlessly into operations:

Netilion ecosystem for cloud-based asset management and analytics

Heartbeat Technology for built-in diagnostics, verification and energy-use optimization

Remote service and commissioning capabilities to reduce downtime and service visits

Digital Commissioning App for guided setup, real-time visibility and faster project startup, helping data center teams streamline commissioning workflows, reduce errors and accelerate deployment timelines

These systems help operators maintain efficiency at scale while supporting corporate sustainability initiatives.

“Data center operators are under unprecedented pressure to balance speed, efficiency and sustainability,” said Liza Kelso, National Business Development Manager for Data Centers at Endress+Hauser. “They’re asking for instrumentation and actionable insight. By pairing precise measurement technologies with digital diagnostics and real time visibility tools, we’re helping customers make smarter decisions that directly support uptime, resource management and long term resilience. By pairing precise measurement technologies with digital diagnostics and real-time visibility tools, we're helping customers make smarter decisions that directly support uptime, resource management and long-term resilience."

Across the industry, operators are striving to balance performance with responsible resource management. By combining precise measurement with digital diagnostics, we're helping customers make environmentally conscious decisions that support long-term sustainability and operational resilience.