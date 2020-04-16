IPLEX™ NX Working Channel Solution Features Six Internal Retrieval Tools to Expand the Videoscope’s Capabilities

With similar functionality as a standard videoscope insertion tube, the IPLEX NX working channel scope is a useful backup while offering the versatility to detect and remove foreign object debris (FOD).

A Versatile Tool for FOD and Visual Inspection

When an aircraft is on the ground due to FOD, speed and efficiency are critical for completing inspections promptly to get the asset back in service. The IPLEX NX working channel scope features six retrieval tools so that inspectors can locate foreign object debris and remove it quickly. While some working channel scopes have limited functionality, the IPLEX NX working channel scope has similar capabilities to a standard scope insertion tube, making it an effective backup solution.

Remain Comfortable During FOD Removal

Using a working channel scope requires dexterity, which can be easier if an inspector has a modular, lightweight videoscope. The IPLEX NX working channel solution offers comfort and ergonomics, so inspectors can focus on their work.

For easy viewing, the videoscope’s touch screen detaches from the main unit, enabling inspectors to position it where it’s convenient and comfortable.

To easily manipulate the scope and reduce wrist fatigue, the optional remote puts the videoscope controls in a handheld, lightweight (0.2 kg, 0.4 lb) unit. The remote enables inspectors to focus their attention on the screen while keeping a hand free to manipulate and control the scope for fast, efficient FOD removal and visual inspection.

Source: https://www.olympus-ims.com/en/