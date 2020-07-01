AkzoNobel’s Interpon Brand Launches 3D Visualization for Powder Coatings Customers

Choosing the right powder coating has never been easier, thanks to the introduction of immersive 3D imaging technology by AkzoNobel’s Interpon brand.

The company’s new 3D color tool – available via the AkzoNobel Design app – is designed to help architects and specifiers find exactly the right product for their needs. Its development relied on extensive in-house digital color expertise, which made it possible to solve a series of technical challenges.

So as well as enabling users to digitally rotate coatings samples, it’s also possible to zoom in and out and view them in the context of different environments – providing a truly realistic impression of what the actual powder coated finish would look like in real life.

“As the industry leader in powder coatings, we’re always looking to improve our products and digital tools to help customers arrive at the perfect solution,” explains Daniela Vlad, Business Unit Director for AkzoNobel Powder Coatings.

“Our unique 3D tool will further improve the confidence levels of architects and designers when using digital visualization for their color decisions. It’s as close to the real thing as it gets and is just the latest example of how we go beyond imagination and work tirelessly to develop new technologies that will benefit our customers.”

Another major advantage of using the 3D color visualizations is that it’s also possible to show metallic and pearl sparkle effects, which can look almost as striking as the actual coatings products themselves. The new tool also offers an amazingly realistic sense of color, texture, smoothness and glossiness.

“We take great pride in helping customers to improve the accuracy and efficiency of the work they do,” continues Vlad. “Getting the color, structure and shine right is critical when selecting powder coatings, so we’re excited to provide the creative freedom that allows specifiers, architects and the industry in general to make the perfect finish.”

You can explore the new 3D features by downloading the AkzoNobel Design app here .

Source: https://www.akzonobel.com/en