AkzoNobel Gives Beverage Can Industry a Taste of Things to Come

Beverage can makers are set to benefit from AkzoNobel’s thirst for innovation following the launch of new high-performance internal coating technology which is free of all bisphenols, styrene, PFAS and formaldehyde.

Image Credit: AkzoNobel

The company’s Packaging Coatings business has developed Accelshield™ 300, an inside spray coating for beverage cans which goes well beyond established technologies in the industry to deliver advanced corrosion protection, flexibility and sensory performance.

The latest addition to AkzoNobel’s growing portfolio of next generation can coatings, it’s designed to help customers navigate the future regulatory landscape. The new technology has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and key beverage brands and is also compliant with current and future EU regulations restricting the presence of intentionally added bisphenols, such as bisphenol A (BPA) and bisphenol F (BPF).

“Our Accelshield 300 technology is further proof of our commitment to helping customers make the transition to a bisphenol-free world,” explains Chris Bradford, Marketing Director at AkzoNobel’s Industrial Coatings business.

“We’re providing the market with a more sustainable alternative that comes with even better performance, and because it far exceeds current regulations, we’re confident this will be a long-term solution.”

As well as providing enhanced production efficiency by curing rapidly – helping to reduce both energy costs and consumption – laboratory and brand testing have also revealed that the Accelshield 300 technology offers improved flavor performance, compared with earlier solutions on the market. Another major benefit is that it seamlessly integrates into existing production lines.

“We’re using our expertise and experience to develop viable and safe technologies that will ensure continuity of supply to keep the can and canning lines running,” adds Bradford. “Our goal is to shape the future together with our industry stakeholders so we can help them stay ahead of the curve and seize the competitive advantage.”

The introduction of the new product closely follows the launch of Accelshield™ 700 – a styrene-free and bisphenol-free beverage end internal coating – and the Accelstyle™ 100 and 200 overprint varnishes for two-piece aluminum beverage cans, which are free of bisphenols, styrene, and PFAS.