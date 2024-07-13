Interpon Powder Coatings Help Hydro Building Systems Spain Construct a New Future in Sustainability

Hydro Building Systems Spain, a global manufacturer of aluminum profile systems, is extending its 20-year partnership with AkzoNobel and using the innovative Interpon Anodic range to give architects and designers more choice and flexibility than ‘traditional’ anodizing, with reduced environmental implications and cost.

Image Credit: AkzoNobel

As an Interpon Approved Applicator for many years, Hydro Building Systems Spain was already familiar with the support Interpon provides to its global operations. Now it was looking for further support to move away from anodizing, both because it had to be outsourced and because of its harmful effect on the environment.

Arantxa Oritz Barredo, Hydro Building Systems Spain Purchasing and Powder Management, says that with the Interpon Anodic range, Hydro can create the appearance of an anodized finish, but in a powder coating, and produce it in-house: “The metallic effect finishes we are capable of creating are superb, and very well-received by our customers,” she says. “The quality of finish is further guaranteed by industry-leading warranties, and Interpon’s accreditation to Qualicoat Class I and II.”

Hydro is respected for its pioneering work in sustainability and started working with AkzoNobel after building a new manufacturing site in Spain at the start of the new millennium. Today it offers a choice of more than 175 different Interpon powder coatings in a range of colors and finishes. The Interpon D team works closely with Hydro Building Systems Spain to ensure its finishes are always on trend, enabling the client to build its own library of additional, bespoke colors from which its customers can choose.

As well as multiple colors, Hydro Building Systems Spain also offers powder coatings with imaginative textures and finishes and different levels of durability. This is important to protect surfaces from some of the more challenging climates to which Hydro Building Systems Spain’s products may be exposed, ensuring their color integrity and performance is maintained for many years to come.

Sanal Limoncuoglu, Regional Commercial Director for SEEMEA, says that proximity to the customer is important: “Hydro Building Systems Spain benefits from AkzoNobel’s local manufacturing presence and knows that the quality of the Interpon powder coatings it uses is consistent everywhere. It is this consistency, and our global warranty system, that supports Hydro Building Systems Spain in winning projects all over the world. Their team can also reach out at any time for technical support or expert advice from our own team and across multiple departments, from quality to customer service.”

Arantxa is similarly delighted with how the partnership is evolving: “When you’ve built a global reputation for the quality of your aluminum profile systems, and are committed to sustainability, you seek partners with similar ideals, and a shared ambition of continuous improvement. AkzoNobel shares our passion for innovation; the more Interpon innovates, the greater the innovation we can take to our customers,” she concludes.