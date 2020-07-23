Posted in | Materials Testing | Business | Materials Research | Materials Analysis

icpTOF Now Available for Demonstration Measurements in Shanghai

Earlier this month, a TOFWERK icpTOF R was installed in the applications lab of ChemLab Shanghai.  The instrument is immediately available for demonstration measurements, giving Chinese scientists the chance to experience the performance and workflows of the icpTOF for high-speed laser ablation imaging and all-element single particle analysis.   The icpTOF is managed by ChemLab’s scientific staff in close collaboration with Tofwerk scientists. ChemLab Shanghai is a partner of Elemental Scientific Laser in China, whose laser ablation technology is coupled to the demonstration icpTOF for imaging measurements.

COVID-related travel restrictions prevented Tofwerk staff from visiting the site for delivery.   Nonetheless, installation, tuning, and training were successfully completed in only a few days with remote support from Tofwerk’s team. 

We look forward to welcoming the Chinese scientific community to this new facility! 

Source: https://www.tofwerk.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    TOFWERK. (2020, July 23). icpTOF Now Available for Demonstration Measurements in Shanghai. AZoM. Retrieved on July 23, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54277.

  • MLA

    TOFWERK. "icpTOF Now Available for Demonstration Measurements in Shanghai". AZoM. 23 July 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54277>.

  • Chicago

    TOFWERK. "icpTOF Now Available for Demonstration Measurements in Shanghai". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54277. (accessed July 23, 2020).

  • Harvard

    TOFWERK. 2020. icpTOF Now Available for Demonstration Measurements in Shanghai. AZoM, viewed 23 July 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54277.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Focusing on Field-Flow Fractionation

In this interview, AZoM talks to Dr. Soheyl Tadjiki, Managing Director of Postnova Analytics USA, about the applications and benefits of Field-Flow Fractionation.

Focusing on Field-Flow Fractionation

EDS Detector for Routine SEM Analysis

In this interview, Antony Hyde, EDS Product Manager at Oxford Instruments, discusses the hardware and software features of the Xplore.

EDS Detector for Routine SEM Analysis

More Content from TOFWERK

See all content from TOFWERK