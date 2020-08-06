Posted in | Materials Testing | Materials Analysis

ZEISS Introduces Advanced Reconstruction Intelligence for Its Xradia 3D X-Ray Microscopes

ZEISS today introduces the Advanced Reconstruction Toolbox for its industry-leading ZEISS Xradia 3D X-ray microscope and computed tomography systems. With the Toolbox, two modules are announced: an upgraded ZEISS OptiRecon for iterative reconstruction, and ZEISS DeepRecon, microscopy’s first commercially available deep learning reconstruction technology.

Advancements in image reconstruction intelligence extend 3D X-ray technology to a wide range of manufacturing, process, and quality control applications.

ZEISS Advanced Reconstruction Toolbox, available on ZEISS Xradia 3D X-ray platforms, will enable customers to continuously access the latest technologies available for reconstruction, providing flexible strategies as researchers’ imaging needs evolve. Based on advancing reconstruction technologies beyond the typical “filtered back projection” or Feldkamp-Davis-Kress (FDK) algorithms, this AI-based toolbox enables fewer projections, reducing scan times by up to 10X, depending on module and material. These developments allow improved data collection and analysis for faster decision-making.

At the same time, both ZEISS OptiRecon and ZEISS DeepRecon modules retain image quality, or offer greatly improved image quality for many applications. The traditional challenge of choosing either image quality or sample throughput has been resolved with these new capabilities.

ZEISS OptiRecon allows researchers to achieve superior interior tomography or throughput on a broad class of samples with improved contrast-to-noise ratios. ZEISS DeepRecon increases speed by up to an order of magnitude for sample classes with repetitive workflows, making 3D X-ray microscopy even more attractive as a solution for manufacturing, process, and quality control applications.

Professor. Dr. J.H. Shim, of Dongshin University in South Korea, formerly principal researcher in the electronics industry, speaking of a typical research application, said, “Only ZEISS enables the visualization of the polymer separator in such a short scan time and with such a small number of projections. OptiRecon and DeepRecon are fantastic applications for industry battery customers.”

According to Daniel Sims, Head of ZEISS X-ray Microscopy in Pleasanton, California, “These unique offerings will enable our customers in industry and academia to enrich their research, accelerate their time to results, and ultimately extend the capability of, and their return on investment in, their ZEISS Xradia microscopes.”

ZEISS Advanced Reconstruction Toolbox, and the optional ZEISS OptiRecon and ZEISS DeepRecon modules, are immediately available for upgrade on existing ZEISS Xradia Versa and Context microscopes, enhancing the capability of installed systems, as well as on new ZEISS Xradia X-ray microscopes.

Source: https://www.zeiss.com/microscopy/int/home.html

