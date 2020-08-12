Porotec Becomes Part of VERDER Scientific

The VERDER Group has acquired the German company Porotec GmbH, thus further expanding its particle characterization business.

Porotec develops and sells particle and porosity measurement instruments and is located near Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Porotec operates successfully as a dealer for Microtrac MRB, a company under the roof of the Verder Scientific Division also specialized in particle characterization.

With the acquisition of Porotec, Microtrac MRB enhances its expertise and market position in gas adsorption, porosimetry and density measurement, and strengthens its German team in the areas application, sales and service. Porotec contributes relevant technical know-how and in-depth knowledge of the market.