The August 2020 Edition of the Crystallography Times Newsletter is Available Online

The August edition of Crystallography Times from Rigaku Corporation has been published and is now available on the company’s global website. Crystallography Times—an electronic newsletter published by Rigaku focusing on single crystal X-ray diffraction—serves the X-ray analysis community, presenting current news and crystallographic research.

The latest issue of Crystallography Times introduces the new Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy Flow system, designed to enhance productivity and enable social distancing by providing unattended data acquisition and standardized workflow to the research environment.

“Crystallography in the News” presents the latest developments in protein and small molecule crystallography research from around the world, including a report about researchers in Germany and The Netherlands using in silico and home laboratory X-ray structures to design better protein-protein interaction inhibitors. Another news item reports on researchers from Genentech and Stanford having elucidated the structure of an essential inner membrane in order to better understand how antibiotics pass though the E. coli outer membrane.

The “Researcher in the Spotlight” feature introduces Dr. Andrey Kovalevsky of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), the largest US Department of Energy science and energy laboratory. Dr. Kovalevsky is a macromolecular crystallographer, biochemist and instrument scientist on the ORNL IMAGINE neutron crystallographic instrument.

Science Fictions: How Fraud, Bias, Negligence, and Hype Undermine the Search for the Truth by Stuart Ritchie is covered in this month’s book review. It explores how fraud, bias, negligence, and hype negatively impact the scientific enterprise.

The August Crystallography Times also offers useful links to relevant blogs and tutorials, featured videos and access to the Rigaku Oxford Diffraction user forum.

Readers can subscribe to the newsletter or view the current issue online at https://www.rigaku.com/subscribe.